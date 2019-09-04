Home
BERYL MARGARET SQUIRES

BERYL MARGARET SQUIRES Notice
SQUIRES BERYL MARGARET Late of Valentine

Passed peacefully

1st September 2019

Aged 73 years



Dearly loved wife of Reginald Squires. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Grant and Raelene, Brent and Nerrilie. Loving nan of Kate, Hayley, Jake, Emily, Michaela, Jessica and great-nan of Lulu. Loved sister of Frank.



Family and friends of Beryl are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) tomorrow 5th September 2019 service commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
