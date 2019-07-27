Home
BERYL MAY INGHAM

BERYL MAY INGHAM Notice
INGHAM BERYL MAY Aged 83 Years

of Raymond Terrace

Much loved wife and best friend of ROSS (dec). Mother and mother in law of WAYNE and SUE INGHAM, SHARON and GREG BONOMINI. Nanna and Great Nanna of her family. Loved sister, sister in law and aunt of MICK, AUDREY and COLIN (all dec), ROBYN and their families. Loved member of the CAMPBELL and INGHAM families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St John's Anglican Church, Sturgeon St, Raymond Terrace on MONDAY 29th July, 2019 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mercy Hospice may be left at the church.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019
