DATES Beryl Mildred 29th June 2019
Late of Carrington
Dearly loved wife of Leonard(dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Faye(dec), Garry and Cynthia, Jaye (dec) and Malcom (dec), Julie and Grahame, Pauline, Susan and Wayne(dec), Helen(dec), Kelvin(dec), Debbie and Warren, and special daughter Tracey. Adored grandmother, great grandmother, great,great grandmother, loved sister, sister-in-law and Aunt. Will be sadly missed by all their families.
Aged 89 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Beryl's life this Friday 19th July 2019 commencing 11.30am at Carrington Foreshore, Young Street Carrington.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 13 to July 17, 2019