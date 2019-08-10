|
MERRETT (PURDUE) BERYL RUTH Late of Islington
Aged 76 Years
Loving mother of Graham, Jannelle, Ian, Christine and Kerrie. Mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Will be sadly missed.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of BERYL'S Life to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street Broadmeadow, Wednesday 14th August 2019 at 1.00pm. A Private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019