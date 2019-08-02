|
|
BLAIN-GEMZA
Betty
20/8/1934-2/8/2018
Passed away quietly Much loved wife to Josef Anton (dec) 26/3/2004.
Cherished and adored mother to Phillip and Sandra.
We're missing you a little more Each time we hear your name,
We've cried so many tears.
Yet our heart's broken just the same.
We miss our times together.
Things in common we could share,
But nothing fills the emptiness
Now you're no longer there.
We've so many precious memories
To last our whole life through
Each one of them reminders
Of how much we're missing you
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 7, 2019