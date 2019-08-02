Home
Betty BLAIN-GEMZA


1934 - 2018
Betty BLAIN-GEMZA In Memoriam
BLAIN-GEMZA

Betty

20/8/1934-2/8/2018

Passed away quietly Much loved wife to Josef Anton (dec) 26/3/2004.

Cherished and adored mother to Phillip and Sandra.

We're missing you a little more Each time we hear your name,

We've cried so many tears.

Yet our heart's broken just the same.

We miss our times together.

Things in common we could share,

But nothing fills the emptiness

Now you're no longer there.

We've so many precious memories

To last our whole life through

Each one of them reminders

Of how much we're missing you



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 7, 2019
