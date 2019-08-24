|
|
CAMPBELL (nee Whitten) BETTY
Late of Opal Macquarie Place,
Formerly of Argenton
Passed away peacefully
22nd August 2019
Aged 87 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Ted Campbell. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Garry and Joy, Wendy and John, Jill and Daryl. Loving Nan of Carley, Katie and Josh, Jay and Simona, Summa and Gavin, Ashlee and Brendon, Josh and Erin and all her great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of BETTY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel Harris St, Wallsend on Friday 30th August 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019