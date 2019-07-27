|
|
CLEARY Betty Late of Dudley
Formerly of Maryville
Passed away
15th July 2019
Aged 91 years
Dearly loved wife of Leonard (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Judy, Annette and Nick, Graham and Bronwyn, Michele and Joanne. Adored Nan of Lauren, Jarrad, Teagan, Bryce, Nishalee, Joshua, Mitchell, Sarah, Jack, Jacob, Lennie, Abbey, Callan and Great Nan of Harry, Piper, Noah, Lilah, Malakai, Ziggy, Layla, Nate, Sophia, and Layla.
The family and friends of Betty are to be advised a private service has taken place as per her wishes.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019