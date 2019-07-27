Home
Betty CLEARY Notice
CLEARY Betty Late of Dudley

Formerly of Maryville

Passed away

15th July 2019

Aged 91 years



Dearly loved wife of Leonard (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Judy, Annette and Nick, Graham and Bronwyn, Michele and Joanne. Adored Nan of Lauren, Jarrad, Teagan, Bryce, Nishalee, Joshua, Mitchell, Sarah, Jack, Jacob, Lennie, Abbey, Callan and Great Nan of Harry, Piper, Noah, Lilah, Malakai, Ziggy, Layla, Nate, Sophia, and Layla.



The family and friends of Betty are to be advised a private service has taken place as per her wishes.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019
