CLEMENTS Betty Alice Passed away 13.07.2019 Aged 82 Years Late of East Maitland Loving mother and mother-in-law to GAIL and DAVID HEIEN, LARISSA and MITCHELL GRIFFIN. Much loved nana to MEGAN, BRENDON and SUZANNE, JARED and KAYLA, SAMUEL and ZACHARIAH. Great nan to STANLEY and GORDON. A dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt to CECIL JONES, BARRY JONES and their FAMILIES. Family and Friends of BETTY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Living Hope Maitland Church of Christ, Garnett St., East Maitland this WEDNESDAY, 24-07-2019 at 10.00 am. A private interment will follow. C. R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4932 7744 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 19 to July 20, 2019