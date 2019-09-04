|
|
GILL (Nee: McGuire) Betty Late of Blackalls Park
Passed peacefully surrounded by
her loving family
2nd September, 2019
Aged 92 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Wal Gill. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Greg (dec'd) & Ruth, Doug and Libby. Loved & adored Nan of Her grandchildren, great grandchildren & great great grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Gill, McGuire and Hogan families.
The family and friends of Betty are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Friday 6th September, 2019 service commencing at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Betty, donations to 'HMRI-Brain & Mental Health' may be made at the service.
'Together Again'
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019