Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty HARVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty HARVEY

Add a Memory
Betty HARVEY Notice
HARVEY (Nee: Carlyle) Betty Late of Kotara

Passed peacefully

31st July 2019

Aged 92 years



Dearly loved wife of the late George Harvey. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and John, Diane and Fiona. Adored nan of Blair & Beth, Triston & Michelle, and Brent. Cherished GG of Noah.



Family and friends of Betty are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) Tuesday 6th August 2019 commencing at 12.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.