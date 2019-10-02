|
HAWTHORNE (nee McDonald) BETTY Aged 84 years
Late of Mayfield
Formerly of Waratah
Passed away
27th September 2019
Beloved wife of John (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jann and Tim, David and Debra, Jon and Kate. Adored grandma of 11.
Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of BETTY'S Life at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street, Broadmeadow, TUESDAY 8th October 2019 commencing at 11.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019