Home
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY HAWTHORNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY HAWTHORNE

Add a Memory
BETTY HAWTHORNE Notice
HAWTHORNE (nee McDonald) BETTY Aged 84 years

Late of Mayfield

Formerly of Waratah



Passed away

27th September 2019



Beloved wife of John (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jann and Tim, David and Debra, Jon and Kate. Adored grandma of 11.



Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of BETTY'S Life at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street, Broadmeadow, TUESDAY 8th October 2019 commencing at 11.30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.