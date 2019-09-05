Home
Lance L Boots Funerals
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4987 2101
Betty Isabel PEPPER

PEPPER Betty Isabel Passed away peacefully 2.9.2019 Aged 95 Years Late of Irwin Hall Formerly of Raymond Terrace Beloved wife of NOLAN (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law to WARREN & SUE, JUDITH & GRANT, LYNN & MIREK. Much loved grandma and great grandma of their Families. Relatives and Friends of BETTY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Uniting Church, William Street, Raymond Terrace next FRIDAY 13.09.2019 at 2.00pm A private cremation will follow. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019
