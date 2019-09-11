Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty CURRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Moreen CURRY

Add a Memory
Betty Moreen CURRY Notice
CURRY (Webb) Betty Moreen Late of Waratah

Passed peacefully

4th September 2019

Aged 92 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late William Curry. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Faye and Gary, Gregory and Lorraine, Colin and Gael, Bruce and Dianne. Loving 'Nanna' of 10 grandchildren and 'Nan Nan' of 20 great grandchildren.



The family and friends of Betty are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Friday 13th September 2019 service commencing 2.30pm.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.