|
|
CURRY (Webb) Betty Moreen Late of Waratah
Passed peacefully
4th September 2019
Aged 92 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late William Curry. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Faye and Gary, Gregory and Lorraine, Colin and Gael, Bruce and Dianne. Loving 'Nanna' of 10 grandchildren and 'Nan Nan' of 20 great grandchildren.
The family and friends of Betty are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Friday 13th September 2019 service commencing 2.30pm.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 11, 2019