PARKES Betty Passed away peacefully 05.08.2019 Aged 92 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of LES (dec'd). Loving mother to JULIET and CAROL. Dear mother-in-law to GREG COLLINS. Much loved grandmother to JARROD, LUKE and AMY, caring great grandmother to CHARLIE, TOM and HARRY. A special step mum and step grandmother to GLENNYS (dec'd) and JOCK KELLY, SANDRA and RUPERT BROWN, NARELLE and MAX POOLE and their FAMILIES. Family and Friends of BETTY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in The Uniting Church cnr. Cooper and Cumberland Sts., Cessnock this FRIDAY, 16.08.2019 at 11:00am C. R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019