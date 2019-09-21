|
BURKE Betty Patricia 14 September 2019
Aged 93 years
Of Stockton
Dearly loved sister of Molly, Rose, Edward, John, George, Bruce,and Don(All dec'd). Loving Aunt to their families and friend to many.
Family and Friends are invited to attend BETTY's Funeral Mass and Prayers to be held in St Peter-in-Chains Catholic Church, Dunbar Street, Stockton on TUESDAY 24/9/19 at 10.30am.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory, to St Vincent de Paul may be made at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019