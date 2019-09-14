Home
More Obituaries for Betty TOWERS
Betty Sophia TOWERS

Betty Sophia TOWERS Notice
TOWERS Betty Sophia Late of Carrington

Passed away

12th September 2019

Aged 88 years



Dearly loved wife of John (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue, Carole and Doug, and Jason. Adored grandma of Shannon and Darren, Adam and Sally, Nathan and Crystal, and Sarah. Treasured great grandma of Cooper, Bella, Hayden, Nate, Seth, Ethan, Tyrell and Isla.



The family and friends of Betty are to be advised a private service will be taking place as per her wishes.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
