WOODS BETTY 'nee Lintott'
Late of St Joseph's
Nursing Home
Formerly of Beresfield
Passed peacefully
3rd October 2019
Aged 90 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Leonard Woods. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Judy, Allen (dec'd) and Karen. Loving grandmother of Kate and Steve, Nathan and Jess, great grandmother of Michael, Matthew, Jacob, Aaliyah, Seth, Taylan, Noah, Aleyna and Aiden. Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
Family and friends of Betty are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 12 Harris St, Wallsend on Friday 11th October 2019 service commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019