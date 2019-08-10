|
HODGE (nee DRAYTON) Beverley Joy "Bev" Passed away peacefully 06.08.2019 Aged 79 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of JACK (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to LEESA and TODD BEVERIDGE. Much loved nan to OLIVER and LAURA. A loved member of the DRAYTON and HODGE FAMILIES. Family and Friends of BEV are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this TUESDAY, 13.8.2019 at 11:00am. C.R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019