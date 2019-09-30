Home
BEVERLY ANN FERGUSON

BEVERLY ANN FERGUSON Notice
FERGUSON BEVERLY ANN Aged 69 Years

of Rutherford

Beloved wife of BILL FERGUSON (dec). Loved step mother of WENDY, CHERYL, ROBYN, TERRENCE, WILLIAM (dec) and MILTON (dec). Much loved Nan and Great Nan. Sister of TREVOR, LILA, ROSLYN, MAXINE, DAVID and their families. Close family friend of KATE, ELLI, MELISSA and DANIELLE.

Family and friends are invited to the Graveside Service at the Non Denominational Cemetery, Raymond Terrace Rd, East Maitland on WEDNESDAY 2nd October, 2019 at 11.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 30, 2019
