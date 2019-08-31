Home
More Obituaries for Boleslaw POZYWIO
Boleslaw (Bill) POZYWIO

Boleslaw (Bill) POZYWIO Notice
POZYWIO Boleslaw (Bill) 25th August 2019

Of Charlestown

Aged 97 Years



Loving husband of JOZEFA (dec'd). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of SOPHIA, HENRY and ADELE, CHRISTINE, and a much loved grandfather and great grandfather to their families.



BOLESLAW's Family and Friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral, Hunter Street, Hamilton, this Tuesday 3rd September 2019 commencing at 10:30am followed by burial at Sandgate Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
