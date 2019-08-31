|
|
POZYWIO Boleslaw (Bill) 25th August 2019
Of Charlestown
Aged 97 Years
Loving husband of JOZEFA (dec'd). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of SOPHIA, HENRY and ADELE, CHRISTINE, and a much loved grandfather and great grandfather to their families.
BOLESLAW's Family and Friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral, Hunter Street, Hamilton, this Tuesday 3rd September 2019 commencing at 10:30am followed by burial at Sandgate Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019