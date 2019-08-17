Home
Bret John GOOLMEER

Bret John GOOLMEER Notice
GOOLMEER Bret John Late of Maryland

Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family

11th August, 2019

Aged 59 Years



Dearly loved son of Fred & Kay Goolmeer. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Mark & Cheryl, Neil & Ren. Proud uncle of their families. A good mate to many.



The family & Friends of Bret are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Saturday 24th August, 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.



In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Bret, donations to the 'Salvation Army' may be made at the service.



'Dearly Loved,

Forever Missed'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
