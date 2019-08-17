|
GOOLMEER Bret John Late of Maryland
Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family
11th August, 2019
Aged 59 Years
Dearly loved son of Fred & Kay Goolmeer. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Mark & Cheryl, Neil & Ren. Proud uncle of their families. A good mate to many.
The family & Friends of Bret are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Saturday 24th August, 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.
In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Bret, donations to the 'Salvation Army' may be made at the service.
'Dearly Loved,
Forever Missed'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019