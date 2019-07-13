|
ROBSON Brett Leslie Aged 50 Years
of Trentham, Victoria
formerly of Maitland
Dearly loved partner of ROB. Much loved son of NOEL (dec) and THELMA. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of DEBBIE and DARRYL, GREG and JANINE, DAVID and LOUISE. Adored uncle of MATT, EMMA, JESSICA, NICHOLAS, DOM, RAQUEL, SARAH, LACEY and their families. Much loved member of the ROBSON and FENTON families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service in Celebration of BRETT's life at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New England Hwy, Campbell's Hill, Maitland on FRIDAY, 19th July 2019 at 11am. Thence for burial at Lochinvar Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019