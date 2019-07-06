Home
PLUNKETT Brett Leigh Passed away tragically 30.06.2019 Aged 37 Years Late of Cessnock Loving father to OLIVIA, LIAM, ISAAC and BEAU. Much loved son to CATH and GREG SEMMLER, and LEIGH PLUNKETT (dec'd). Treasured brother and brother-in-law to SCOTT and KYLIE, LEIGH and JENNA. Caring uncle to their FAMILIES. Dearly loved grandson, nephew and cousin. Family and Friends of BRETT are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this THURSDAY, 11.07.2019 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to "THE BLACK DOG INSTITUTE" may be left at the church. C.R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 6, 2019
