ANDREWS Brian John O.A.M Passed away peacefully with family at his side 10.09.2019 Aged 76 years Late of Kurri Kurri Esteemed Member of Coalfields Heritage Group and Edgeworth David Museum Loving son of ERIC and ALMA (both dec'd). Beloved brother and brother-in-law of LORRAINE (dec'd) and RAY COLLIER, and MAREE ANDREWS (dec'd). Caring uncle to JENNIFER and BRETT, CECELIA and CHRIS, PHILLIP and PUI, MICHAEL and SI. Great uncle and great, great uncle to their families. Family and Friends of BRIAN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated in the Holy Spirit Catholic Church Barton St, Kurri Kurri this TUESDAY, 17.09.2019 at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Coalfields Heritage Group may be left at the Church. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 49374811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019