Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
Brian John NORGARD

Brian John NORGARD Notice
NORGARD Brian John Late of Elermore Glen

Formerly of Mayfield

Passed peacefully

22nd July 2019

Aged 82 Years



Dearly loved husband of The Late Robin Norgard. Cherished partner of Patricia. Much loved father of Sharon, Kim, Janelle, and Paul. Loving grandfather and great grandfather of their families.



The family and friends of Brian are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Tuesday 30th July 2019 service and light refreshments between 12noon and 2pm, following on to Shortland Waters Golf Club.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019
