McLAUGHLIN, Brian Luden Vardon Born 24th December 1925 Passed away surrounded by family on 1st October 2019 Aged 93 Years Forever in our hearts next to Judy (Mutti). Dearly loved husband of Judy. Loving father and father-in-law of Julianne and Mick, Lou and Mark, Carrie and Dave, Mandy and Miron, Becky and Leon. Adored Poppy of Samantha, Eliza, Nik, Steff, Kris, Jacki, Ben, Tim, Zac, Alice, Eddy, Charlie, Zoe. And very special great-Poppy to Scarlett, Alannah, Phoebe, Elsie, Jake and Flynn. Much loved brother and uncle. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of BRIAN's extraordinary life on MONDAY 21st October 2019 at THE NEWCASTLE CLUB, 40 Newcomen Street Newcastle commencing at 11.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 19, 2019