More Obituaries for Brian MCCARRON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Michael MCCARRON

Brian Michael MCCARRON Notice
McCARRON Brian Michael Passed away peacefully 25.09.2019 Aged 85 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved husband of KAY. Loving father and father-in-law to VICKI (dec'd), ANNE, EDWINA, KELLIE and DAVID. A much loved Pop, great Pop and great, great Pop to their families. Family and Friends of BRIAN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Cessnock, this FRIDAY, 04.10.2019 at 2:00pm In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Research may be left at the Church. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019
