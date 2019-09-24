Home
Brian William LOWE

Brian William LOWE Notice
LOWE Brian William Late of Wallsend

Passed away

22nd September, 2019

Aged 75 Years



Dearly loved husband of Elsa. Loved son and step-son on Beryl and Martin (dec'd) Doherty, William and Ivy Lowe (both dec'd). Loving father of Michael, Michele (dec'd), Jeffery (dec'd), Leanne and their families and stepdad of Danny, and Fabian. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Stephen and Patsy, Catherine and Robert, Paul and Angela, Shayne and Sue (dec'd), Jerry (dec'd), Kerry, Geoffrey (dec'd), Barbara, Barry (dec'd) and their families.



The family and friends of Brian are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in St. Stephen's Anglican Church, Brunker Road, Adamstown, this Thursday 26th September, 2019. Service commencing at 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
