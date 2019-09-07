Home
BROMAGE Formerly FAIRHALL Nee PHILLIPS BETTY MAY Passed away peacefully 02.09.2019 Aged 92 Years Late of The Grange, Tea Gardens Formerly of Salamander Bay & Kurri Kurri Beloved wife of the late KEN BROMAGE. Loving mother and mother-in-law to CAROL and TERRY, JOHN and CHERYL, PHIL and HELEN. Much loved grandma, great grandma and great great grandma to their FAMILIES. A loved member of the PHILLIPS, FAIRHALL and BROMAGE FAMILIES. Family and Friends of BETTY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, Lang St., Kurri Kurri this TUESDAY, 10.09.2019 at 2:00pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
