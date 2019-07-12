|
|
BARBER BRONWYN KAY Aged 70 years Of Rutherford Dearly loved wife of Paul (Dec), mother and mother-in-law of David and April, Raymond and Kylie, and Alison, nanny of Skye, Alanah, Wesley, Karisma, Phoebe, Breeanna, Chelsea, Bailey and Tahlia, gram of Eli and Elena. Sister, sister-in-law and aunt of Russell and Ian Laing and Families and the Barber Families. Bronwyn's Family invite you to attend her Funeral Service to held in the North Chapel of the Crematorium, Beresfield on Monday 15th July, 2019 at 11 o'clock.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 12, 2019