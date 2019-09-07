|
FULLICK Bruce 19.03.1952 - 02.09.2019 Aged 67 years Late of Oakwood Village Formerly of Kurri Kurri Loving father to REBECCA, ROBERT and RACHAEL. Much loved father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather to their families. A dear brother, brother-in- law, uncle and cousin to the FULLICK and FOSTER families. Family and Friends of BRUCE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, BERESFIELD on WEDNESDAY 11.09.2019 at 11:00am. Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019