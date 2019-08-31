Home
GRIFFITHS Richard Bruce of Albion Park Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on August 27, 2019. Loving husband of Kay of nearly 50 years. Dearly loved father and father in law of Jenny and Santiago, Andrew and Haylea. Much loved Grandad of James, Jane, Emily, Annabelle. Loved son of Jack and Daisy (both Dec)Loved brother of John, Graham, Tony (all Dec), Brother in law of Joan and David. Loving Uncle of his nephews and nieces and their families. Richard will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends. Aged 71 Years Requiescat In Pace Relatives and friends are invited to attend Richard's funeral service to be held at Albion Park Anglican Church, 253 Tongarra Rd, Albion Park on Monday, 2 September, 2019 at 11am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
