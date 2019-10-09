Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Resources
More Obituaries for BRUCE LAWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRUCE JOHN LAWS

Add a Memory
BRUCE JOHN LAWS Notice
LAWS BRUCE JOHN Late of Rankin Park

Aged 72 Years



Beloved husband of Claire. Much loved father and father-in-law of John and Melissa, Glen and Kerryn. Grandad of Brittanee and Reece, Ryan, Alissa and Cameron (mini grandad).



Relatives and friends of BRUCE are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, 22 Metcalfe St, Wallsend on MONDAY 14th October 2019 commencing at 10.00am. A private cremation will follow this service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRUCE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.