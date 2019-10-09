|
|
LAWS BRUCE JOHN Late of Rankin Park
Aged 72 Years
Beloved husband of Claire. Much loved father and father-in-law of John and Melissa, Glen and Kerryn. Grandad of Brittanee and Reece, Ryan, Alissa and Cameron (mini grandad).
Relatives and friends of BRUCE are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, 22 Metcalfe St, Wallsend on MONDAY 14th October 2019 commencing at 10.00am. A private cremation will follow this service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019