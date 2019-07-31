Home
Resources
More Obituaries for BRYAN LYNCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRYAN LYNCH

Add a Memory
BRYAN LYNCH Notice
LYNCH BRYAN Late of Mayfield East

Aged 87 Years



Dearly loved husband of JOAN (dec'd). Much loved father and father in law of JANET and GEORGE, MICHAEL and DIANNE, SHAUN and LEANNE. Loving Pa of ALYSHA, ALEX, SAM, DAVID and LAUREN and loved brother, brother in law, uncle and cousin to his extended families in the U.K.



Relatives and friends of BRYAN and his family are invited to his funeral to be held in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr Beresfield this FRIDAY morning 2nd August 2019 at 11am.



Forever In Our Hearts



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRYAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.