BRYCE JAMES GAUDRY

BRYCE JAMES GAUDRY Notice
GAUDRY BRYCE JAMES Late of Merewether

Formerly of Kendall

Aged 76 Years



Dearly loved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Justine and Brooke and father in law of Jason. Adored granddad of Hannah, Jesse, Lily and Luella. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Mary and Michael, Paul and Jenny, John and Viti, Darrell (dec), Peter (dec), Brad, Kent and extended family.



Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of BRYCE'S Life at Newcastle City Hall, King St, Newcastle this THURSDAY 10th October 2019 at 1:30pm. In Lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Council NSW for Pancreatic Cancer Research would be appreciated.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
