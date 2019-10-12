Home
CARL DAVID WALLACE Notice
WALLACE CARL DAVID Passed away

peacefully

10th October 2019

Late of

Hamilton South

Formerly of

The Junction

Aged 77 Years



Dearly loved husband of NOLA. Much loved father and father in law of RACHAEL and JASON, EMMA and KIERAN, SAM and JENNIFER. Loving Popple of HANNAH, CHARLOTTE, AIDAN, JAMES, FERGUS, AYVAH, and JOSIE. Loved brother of GLENNIS.



The relatives and friends of CARL are inivited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Church St., Newcastle this THURSDAY 17th October 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Palliative Care may be made at the service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
