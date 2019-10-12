|
|
WALLACE CARL DAVID Passed away
peacefully
10th October 2019
Late of
Hamilton South
Formerly of
The Junction
Aged 77 Years
Dearly loved husband of NOLA. Much loved father and father in law of RACHAEL and JASON, EMMA and KIERAN, SAM and JENNIFER. Loving Popple of HANNAH, CHARLOTTE, AIDAN, JAMES, FERGUS, AYVAH, and JOSIE. Loved brother of GLENNIS.
The relatives and friends of CARL are inivited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Church St., Newcastle this THURSDAY 17th October 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Palliative Care may be made at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019