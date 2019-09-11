Home
RUNDLE Carmel Florence Passed away peacefully 08.09.2019 Aged 88 Years Late of Bellbird Formerly Melbourne Beloved wife of the late REG. Loving mother and mother-in-law to MICHAEL and THERESE, KERRYN and JAMES, GARY and JOAN. Much loved nanna to BRADLEY, MATHEW, VANESSA, BELINDA, LUKE, SAMANTHA, JOSH, MIKAELA, CHYNNA, and CANDICE. A lifetime friend to MAVIS and her family. Family and Friends of CARMEL are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba, this FRIDAY, 13.09.2019 at 11:30am; thence for interment in the Aberdare Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Coalfield Cancer Research may be left at the chapel. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
