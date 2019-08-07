Home
CAROL ANNE BAILEY

CAROL ANNE BAILEY Notice
BAILEY CAROL ANNE Passed away suddenly on 2.8.2019

Aged 62 years

Late of Magnolia House, Rutherford

Beloved daughter and stepdaughter of LES, TERRY and JENNY (all dec), loved sister and sister in law of TREVLYN and KEN (dec), TONY and KATE, CRAIG and ANNMAREE, LESLIE and family. Aunt and Great Aunt of 26, cherished cousin of LYN PARKINSON and family. Much loved member of the BAILEY and AVERY families. Will be deeply missed by staff and workmates at The Mai-Wel Group where she worked for 43 years.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield on FRIDAY 9th August, 2019 at 12noon. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Mai-Wel Group may be left at the chapel.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
