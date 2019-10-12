|
HALE Carol Dawn "Caz" Passed away 10.10.2019 Aged 78 Years Late of Abermain Beloved wife of KEN (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to VICKI and KEN, LYN and JOHN, ROBERT and TERESA. Much loved Nana and great Nana to their families. A dear sister to BILL. Relatives and friends of CAROL are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R.Smyth & Son, Lang St., Kurri Kurri this FRIDAY, 18-10-2019 at 10am. C.R. SMYTH & SON 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019