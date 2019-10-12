Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol HALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol HALE

Add a Memory
Carol HALE Notice
HALE Carol Dawn "Caz" Passed away 10.10.2019 Aged 78 Years Late of Abermain Beloved wife of KEN (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to VICKI and KEN, LYN and JOHN, ROBERT and TERESA. Much loved Nana and great Nana to their families. A dear sister to BILL. Relatives and friends of CAROL are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R.Smyth & Son, Lang St., Kurri Kurri this FRIDAY, 18-10-2019 at 10am. C.R. SMYTH & SON 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.