NOLAN Carol Lynette Late of Chisholm
Formerly of
Woodberry
Passed away
1st October, 2019
Aged 70 Years
Dearly loved wife of the late Michael Nolan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jodie and Jason, and Chad. Loving Nan of Jackson, Tahlia, Danica, Riley, Maci, and Eliza. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Julie and David, Peter and Gina, Graham (dec) and Anne.
The family and friends of Carol are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield, this Wednesday 9th October, 2019. Service commencing at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Lung Foundation, can be made at the service in Carol's memory.
