|
|
DOWNIE Carolyn Passed away after a courageous battle with cancer 02.07.2019 Aged 76 Years Late of Aberdare Loving mother and mother-in-law to ALLANA, STEPHEN, JASON, KERRILYN and their partners. Devoted grandmother and great grandmother to their FAMILIES. A loved member of the ROBERTS, JENSEN and DOWNIE FAMILIES. Family and Friends of CAROLYN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Uniting Church, Cnr. Cooper and Cumberland Sts., Cessnock this TUESDAY, 9.7.2019 at 10:30am. C.R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 6, 2019