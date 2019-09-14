|
GIBSON Carrlene Frances Passed away 13.09.2019 Aged 84 Years Late of Bolton Point Formerly of Cessnock Beloved wife of JOHN. Loving mother and mother-in-law to JANE and MARK, RICHARD and LEONIE. Much loved Nana to AMY, ELLEN, JESSICA and ANNA. Great Nana to ADALYN and ALEXIS. Family and Friends of CARRLENE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope this THURSDAY, 19.09.2019 at 11:00AM. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019