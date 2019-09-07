|
|
MURDOCH CATHERINE ANNETTE Passed away peacefully
29th August 2019
Late of
Raymond Terrace
Aged 61 Years
Dearly loved daughter of Shirley (Eagles) Lee-Martin and Geoffrey Eagles (dec'd). Much loved sister of Gillian. Dear stepdaughter of Norman (Tom) Lee-Martin.
The relatives and friends of Catherine are invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at Christ The King Anglican Church, Brighton Ave., Toronto on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at 12noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019