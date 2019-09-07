Home
CATHERINE ANNETTE MURDOCH

CATHERINE ANNETTE MURDOCH Notice
MURDOCH CATHERINE ANNETTE Passed away peacefully

29th August 2019

Late of

Raymond Terrace

Aged 61 Years



Dearly loved daughter of Shirley (Eagles) Lee-Martin and Geoffrey Eagles (dec'd). Much loved sister of Gillian. Dear stepdaughter of Norman (Tom) Lee-Martin.



The relatives and friends of Catherine are invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at Christ The King Anglican Church, Brighton Ave., Toronto on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at 12noon.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
