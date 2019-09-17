Home
Resources
More Obituaries for catherine CLARKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

catherine CLARKE

Add a Memory
catherine CLARKE Notice
CLARKE Catherine "Mary" Passed away at home 13th September 2019. Late of Springwood and Kotara. Much loved wife of Frank (dec). Irreplaceable mother of John & Michelle, Peter & Dimity, Ruth, and Anne & Christopher. Witty and wonderful nanna of Ian, Sam & Katie, Cameron & Kirrilee, Oscar & Liliana. Great grandmother to Florence. Aged 88 years. At Home With Her Lord. Mary's family and friends are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Springwood Uniting Church, Lewin St Springwood on Thursday 19th September 2019 commencing at 1pm. No flowers by request.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.