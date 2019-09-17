|
|
CLARKE Catherine "Mary" Passed away at home 13th September 2019. Late of Springwood and Kotara. Much loved wife of Frank (dec). Irreplaceable mother of John & Michelle, Peter & Dimity, Ruth, and Anne & Christopher. Witty and wonderful nanna of Ian, Sam & Katie, Cameron & Kirrilee, Oscar & Liliana. Great grandmother to Florence. Aged 88 years. At Home With Her Lord. Mary's family and friends are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Springwood Uniting Church, Lewin St Springwood on Thursday 19th September 2019 commencing at 1pm. No flowers by request.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 17, 2019