Home
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE MONCUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE EMMA MONCUR

Add a Memory
CATHERINE EMMA MONCUR Notice
MONCUR (nee HUGHES) CATHERINE EMMA 11 November 1994 - 4 September 2019



Dearly loved wife of David Moncur. Loving mother and mother in law to Karen Golgini, Christopher and Michelle Moncur. Cathy has a Grandson Kyle Moncur to Daughter Karen and a Granddaughter Eliza to Christopher and Michelle Moncur.



3 and half years ago my Cathy had a fall resulting in a Traumatic Brain Injury. Cathy has been in the tender and compassionate care of the staff at Mayfield Aged Care for the last 3 years.



A private family funeral was held on Thursday 5th September 2019.



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.