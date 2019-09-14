|
|
MONCUR (nee HUGHES) CATHERINE EMMA 11 November 1994 - 4 September 2019
Dearly loved wife of David Moncur. Loving mother and mother in law to Karen Golgini, Christopher and Michelle Moncur. Cathy has a Grandson Kyle Moncur to Daughter Karen and a Granddaughter Eliza to Christopher and Michelle Moncur.
3 and half years ago my Cathy had a fall resulting in a Traumatic Brain Injury. Cathy has been in the tender and compassionate care of the staff at Mayfield Aged Care for the last 3 years.
A private family funeral was held on Thursday 5th September 2019.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019