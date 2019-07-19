|
|
HEDGES COLLEEN CATHERINE Aged 90 years Of Rutherford Loving wife of Baden (Dec) and dear friend of Ron Edwards (Dec), mother and mother-in-law of Kerry and Adele, Jennifer and Roger Mullard, and Gregory, nanny Col of Melinda and Brett, Kirk and Annabelle, Kylie and Brad, Andrew and Monique, Peter, Angela and Nathan, Sienna, Baden, Kynan, Jade, Marissa, Luke, Jake, Kye and Lily-Grace and loved member of the McGrath, Hedges and Edwards Families. Colleen's Family invite you to attend Colleen's Funeral Service to be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Young St, Rutherford on Monday 22nd July, 2019 at 11 o'clock. A private burial will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 19 to July 20, 2019