More Obituaries for Cecelia RYAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecelia Dorothea RYAN

Cecelia Dorothea RYAN Notice
RYAN Cecelia Dorothea Passed away peacefully

13th September 2019

Late of BaptistCare Warabrook Centre

Formerly of New Lambton



Aged 101 Years



Dearly loved wife of Gordon (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Janece and Raymond, Max and Ruby, Paul and June. Adored nanna of Christopher, Carolyn, Sarita, Kieran, Kishore, Gabrielle and Cordell. Much loved great nanna of 10 great grandchildren.

Cecelia's family would like to thank all the staff at BaptistCare Warabrook Centre for all of their love, care and support during her time there.



Greatly missed and always cherished



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of CECELIA's life this MONDAY 30th September 2019 at the BaptistCare Warabrook Centre, 24 Casuarina Circuit Warabrook commencing 1:30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
