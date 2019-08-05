|
|
CAVANAGH JNR CECIL EDWARD 'TEDDY'
Aged 88 Years
Late of New Lambton
Passed away
2nd August 2019
Husband of Beverley. Father of Paul and Brett. Father in law of Geraldine and Lyndel. Grandfather of Chris and Gareth. Brother of Shirley, Jack, Eunice (all dec'd) and Muriel. Loved by Shane, Lyn, Jorjiah, Ashlee, Scott, Rebecca, Sophie, Monique, Jessica, Joshua, Aleesha and Daniel.
Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of CECIL'S Life on THURSDAY, 8th August 2019 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 1:00PM. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 5, 2019