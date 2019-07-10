Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil LONGABARDI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil James "Bunny" LONGABARDI

Add a Memory
Cecil James "Bunny" LONGABARDI Notice
LONGABARDI Cecil James "Bunny" Passed away

peacefully

5th July 2019

Late of Redhead



Aged 98 Years



Dearly loved husband of Beryl (dec'd). Adored uncle of Alan and his other nieces and nephews. A great friend to many.



Alan would like to thank all the staff and residents at The Whiddon Group, Redhead for all of their love, care, support and for making Cecil's life comfortable for all the years he spent at Redhead Gardens.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of CECIL's life this THURSDAY 11th July 2019 in the White Lady Chapel, 599 Pacific Highway Belmont commencing 2pm.



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.