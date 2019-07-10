|
|
LONGABARDI Cecil James "Bunny" Passed away
peacefully
5th July 2019
Late of Redhead
Aged 98 Years
Dearly loved husband of Beryl (dec'd). Adored uncle of Alan and his other nieces and nephews. A great friend to many.
Alan would like to thank all the staff and residents at The Whiddon Group, Redhead for all of their love, care, support and for making Cecil's life comfortable for all the years he spent at Redhead Gardens.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of CECIL's life this THURSDAY 11th July 2019 in the White Lady Chapel, 599 Pacific Highway Belmont commencing 2pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 10, 2019