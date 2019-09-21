Home
More Obituaries for Charles HENDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Beveridge Allan HENDERSON

Charles Beveridge Allan HENDERSON Notice
HENDERSON Charles Beveridge Allan Aged 96 years



Late of Adamstown



Much loved father and father-in-law of Donald (dec), Dennis and Diane, Julie and David. Dearly loved Pop of Matthew, Elke, Shelley and Allan and proud great grandfather of Taylah, Aiden and Jessica.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of CHARLES' life to be held in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield this MONDAY 23rd September 2019 commencing at 11am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
